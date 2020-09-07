Rooker went 1-for-5 with a double, two RBI and one run scored Sunday against the Tigers.

Rooker started the game in the place of Nelson Cruz (hip) and delivered a double in the bottom of the fifth inning that plated two. He's now recorded hits in each of his last three appearances, though they were all base knocks prior to this performance. If Cruz misses any more time, Rooker is a candidate for increased at-bats given the additional absence of Max Kepler (groin).