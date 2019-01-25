Twins' Brent Rooker: Will attend major-league camp
Rookier received an invitation to major-league spring training, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Rooker slashed .254/.333/.465 with 22 home runs in 130 games at Double-A Chattooga in 2018, but was sidelined with an ankle sprain during Arizona Fall League action in October. The 24-year-old is unlikely to make the jump straight from Double-A to the majors, but a good showing at spring training could help him potentially earn a look at some point during 2019.
