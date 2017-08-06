Twins' Brian Dozier: Battling illness

Dozier exited Sunday's game against the Rangers with an illness, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

This is reassuring news for fantasy owners, as Dozier was not forced to exit Sunday's game due to any sort of injury. The Twins announced that their second baseman is day-to-day with the illness.

