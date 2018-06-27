Twins' Brian Dozier: Blasts 11th homer Tuesday

Dozier went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two strikeouts in Tuesday's loss to the White Sox.

Dozier got the Twins on the board with his solo blast in the second inning, but that didn't hold up for long in the eventual 8-4 loss. The 31-year-old has had a rough go of things of late, hitting just .190 in June with three homers in the month. On the year he's slashing .221/.301/.398 -- all of which would mark career-lows over the course of a full season.