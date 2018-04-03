Twins' Brian Dozier: Blasts home run Monday

Dozier went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Pirates.

After launching two home runs Sunday, Dozier sent another ball over the fences Monday, bringing his total up to three over the Twins' first four games. While his blistering pace is bound to slow down, Dozier's season is off to a great start following a 2017 campaign that saw him slash .269/.357/.496 with 34 homers.