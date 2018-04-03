Twins' Brian Dozier: Blasts home run Monday
Dozier went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Pirates.
After launching two home runs Sunday, Dozier sent another ball over the fences Monday, bringing his total up to three over the Twins' first four games. While his blistering pace is bound to slow down, Dozier's season is off to a great start following a 2017 campaign that saw him slash .269/.357/.496 with 34 homers.
More News
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...