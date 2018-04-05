Twins' Brian Dozier: Continues hot start to season
Dozier went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and his fourth home run of the season in Wednesday's win at Pittsburgh. It was his third consecutive game with a home run.
Dozier has started the season hot with four home runs in his last three games. The stolen base is an encouraging sign as he should continue running while frequently hitting in the leadoff spot where he's been most comfortable even though his power may play better later in the order.
