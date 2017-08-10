Twins' Brian Dozier: Does it all in Wednesday's win
Dozier almost singlehandedly powered Wednesday's victory over the Brewers, going 3-for-4 with a double, a solo homer, a steal and two runs.
Are we seeing another late surge from the veteran second baseman? He's now launched six homers in the last nine games, and fantasy owners certainly won't mind him chipping in with his first steal since June; he's now reached double digits in that category for the fifth straight season. Dozier's lingered in relative mediocrity for much of the year, but we've seen what it looks like when he goes on a heater. He should be locked into fantasy lineups across all formats right now.
