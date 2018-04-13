Twins' Brian Dozier: Extends hitting streak against White Sox

Dozier went 1-for-4 with two runs and an RBI in Minnesota's 4-0 win over the White Sox on Thursday.

Dozier is off to a great start, with his RBI double giving him an 11-game hitting streak to start off the season and bringing his slash line up to .289/.385/.600. He's averaged an .871 OPS over the past two seasons and even if his current mark of .985 eventually comes down to earth a little bit, Dozier is firmly entrenched at this point as one of the top offensive second basemen in the game.

