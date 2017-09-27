Twins' Brian Dozier: Fills up RBI, run columns Tuesday
Dozier went 3-for-5 with a double, a homer, three RBI and three runs against Cleveland on Tuesday.
He's now reached the 90-RBI mark and cleared 100 runs for the season, and Dozier isn't done yet. It's been an impressive campaign for the veteran second baseman, and he's finishing strong, having gone 16-for-45 (.356) with three homers, seven RBI and 14 runs over the last 11 games.
More News
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Smashes 32nd homer of year Friday•
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Hits 31st home run•
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Hits 29th home run•
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Racks up four hits against White Sox•
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Scores three times Sunday•
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Does it all in Wednesday's win•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...