Twins' Brian Dozier: Fills up RBI, run columns Tuesday

Dozier went 3-for-5 with a double, a homer, three RBI and three runs against Cleveland on Tuesday.

He's now reached the 90-RBI mark and cleared 100 runs for the season, and Dozier isn't done yet. It's been an impressive campaign for the veteran second baseman, and he's finishing strong, having gone 16-for-45 (.356) with three homers, seven RBI and 14 runs over the last 11 games.