Twins' Brian Dozier: Follows up home run with five whiffs
Dozier went 1-for-6 with a solo homer and five strikeouts in Sunday's 6-5 loss to Oakland.
Dozier led this 12-inning affair off with a home run, then proceeded to go down on strikes in each of his five plate appearances after that. The second baseman's hitting profile is more fitting for a middle of the order bat than a leadoff man, as he has launched 87 home runs in the past three seasons while posting a strikeout rate of at least 20 percent in each.
