Twins' Brian Dozier: Follows up homer with five whiffs

Dozier went 1-for-6 with a solo homer and five strikeouts in Sunday's 6-5 loss to Oakland.

Dozier led off this 12-inning affair with a home run, then proceeded to go down on strikes in each of his five plate appearances after that. The second baseman's hitting profile is more fitting for a middle of the order bat than a leadoff man, as he has launched 87 home runs in the past three seasons while posting a strikeout rate of at least 20 percent in each.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast