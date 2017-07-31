Twins' Brian Dozier: Follows up homer with five whiffs

Dozier went 1-for-6 with a solo homer and five strikeouts in Sunday's 6-5 loss to Oakland.

Dozier led off this 12-inning affair with a home run, then proceeded to go down on strikes in each of his five plate appearances after that. The second baseman's hitting profile is more fitting for a middle of the order bat than a leadoff man, as he has launched 87 home runs in the past three seasons while posting a strikeout rate of at least 20 percent in each.