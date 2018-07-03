Twins' Brian Dozier: Gets rare day off

Dozier will sit for just the fourth game of the season Tuesday against Milwaukee, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Dozier has not had a vintage Dozier season, but the struggling Twins have stuck with him in an everyday role anyway. His 93 wRC+ is his lowest mark since his rookie season back in 2012, and he's on pace for just 24 homers, his lowest total since 2013. Willians Astudillo will get the start at second base.