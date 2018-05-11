Twins' Brian Dozier: Goes 4-for-4, homers against Angels

Dozier went 4-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double in the Twins' 7-4 defeat to the Angels on Thursday.

Dozier had been slumping of late with just two hits in his last 18 at-bats to bring his average down to .225 so it was good to see him log this four-hit effort that also included his sixth home run of the season. His slash line still sits at an underwhelming .246/.305/.430 but he's been one of the better offensive second basemen in the game the last couple of seasons, so hopefully this is a sign he's ready to break out and start to move his numbers back toward their customary levels.