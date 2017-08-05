Twins' Brian Dozier: Goes yard twice Friday
Dozier went 3-for-5 with two solo home runs and a third run scored in Friday's 8-4 win over the Rangers.
His homers came in his first two at-bats on the night in the first and second innings, giving Dozier 19 jacks on the year and three in his last four games. The 30-year-old hasn't been able to match last season's career-best numbers, but his .772 OPS and overall production through 99 games puts him on track to meet or exceed his performance in 2015.
More News
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Day off Wednesday•
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Follows up homer with five whiffs•
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Hits solo shot in loss to Tigers•
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Returns to lineup Wednesday•
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Out Tuesday, expected back Wednesday•
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Likely out with back injury Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...