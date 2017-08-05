Twins' Brian Dozier: Goes yard twice Friday

Dozier went 3-for-5 with two solo home runs and a third run scored in Friday's 8-4 win over the Rangers.

His homers came in his first two at-bats on the night in the first and second innings, giving Dozier 19 jacks on the year and three in his last four games. The 30-year-old hasn't been able to match last season's career-best numbers, but his .772 OPS and overall production through 99 games puts him on track to meet or exceed his performance in 2015.

