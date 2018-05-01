Twins' Brian Dozier: Heads to bench for first time Tuesday
Dozier is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays.
Dozier will get his first breather of the season after starting each of the team's first 24 games, hitting .248/.319/.410 with four homers and two stolen bases over that stretch. In his stead, Gregorio Petit will start at second base and hit ninth.
