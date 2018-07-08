Twins' Brian Dozier: Hits 13th home run

Dozier went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, double and two runs scored Sunday against the Orioles.

Dozier took Ryan Meisinger deep in the sixth inning for his 13th home run of the season. He has had a disappointing season, but has shown signs of coming out of his prolonged slump, recording three doubles and two home runs in his last eight games. Given Dozier's post All-Star break heroics across the last two seasons -- he slugged .646 and .591 respectively -- there is still some hope that he will turn in better results as the season goes on.