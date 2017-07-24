Twins' Brian Dozier: Hits solo shot in loss to Tigers
Dozier went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored during Sunday's loss to Detroit.
The second baseman extended his hitting streak to nine games and has three bombs, seven RBI and eight runs during that stretch. Dozier is posting another solid fantasy campaign, and he could be in the beginning stages of a second-half outburst.
