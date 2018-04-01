Twins' Brian Dozier: Hits two home runs in Sunday win
Dozier went 2-for-5 with two solo home runs in Sunday's victory over the Orioles.
Over Minnesota's first three games, Dozier has scored five runs. After hitting at least 34 home runs and posting a batting average of .268 or more in each of the last two seasons, Dozier has established himself as one of the game's top options at second base. While the 2018 campaign is still young, the 30-year-old looks to be in his usual form coming off Sunday's multi-homer performance.
