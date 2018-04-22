Twins' Brian Dozier: Hitting streak now at 15 games
Dozier went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 10-1 loss to the Rays,
The second baseman has hit safely in all 15 of the Twins' games to begin the year, putting together a .303/.370/.545 slash line with four homers, seven RBI and 14 runs. Dozier has topped 100 runs in each of the last four seasons, and he's got a quick jump on making it five straight with his impressive start.
