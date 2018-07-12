Twins' Brian Dozier: Homers and drives in three

Dozier went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Royals.

Dozier drove in the game-tying run in the fourth inning on an infield single, then later padded the Minnesota lead with a two-run shot in the sixth. After struggling for much of the first half, the 31-year-old has been getting hot of late. He's homered in three of the last four games, driving in seven runs in that span to give him 15 homers and 42 RBI on the year.