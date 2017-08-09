Twins' Brian Dozier: Launches grand slam Tuesday

Dozier went 3-for-5 with two runs, a grand slam and five RBI during Tuesday's win over the Brewers.

Dozier roped a go-ahead grand slam in the fourth inning to give the Twins a lead they wouldn't relinquish en route to their third straight win. The 30-year-old hasn't been able to match his offensive production from last season, but with four home runs in his past five games, it's certainly possible that Dozier is gearing up for a strong finish to the 2017 campaign.