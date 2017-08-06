Twins' Brian Dozier: Lifted with injury Sunday

Dozier exited Sunday's game against the Rangers with an apparent injury, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Dozier was 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI before being removed from Sunday's contest prior to the sixth inning. The nature of his injury is unknown, though that information should become available shortly.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast