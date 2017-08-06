Twins' Brian Dozier: Lifted with injury Sunday
Dozier exited Sunday's game against the Rangers with an apparent injury, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Dozier was 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI before being removed from Sunday's contest prior to the sixth inning. The nature of his injury is unknown, though that information should become available shortly.
