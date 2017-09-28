Twins' Brian Dozier: Not in Thursday's lineup
Dozier is out of the lineup against Cleveland on Thursday, MLBpressbox.com reports.
Dozier heads to the bench for the first time since mid-August now that the Twins have officially secured a spot in the AL Wild-Card Game next Tuesday. For Thursday's series finale against the Indians, Niko Goodrum will man the keystone and bat ninth in the order.
