Play

Twins' Brian Dozier: Not in Thursday's lineup

Dozier is out of the lineup against Cleveland on Thursday, MLBpressbox.com reports.

Dozier heads to the bench for the first time since mid-August now that the Twins have officially secured a spot in the AL Wild-Card Game next Tuesday. For Thursday's series finale against the Indians, Niko Goodrum will man the keystone and bat ninth in the order.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast