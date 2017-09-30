Play

Twins' Brian Dozier: Out of Saturday's lineup

Dozier is out of Saturday's lineup against the Tigers, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The Twins are giving the veteran second baseman his second day off in the last three games, as they attempt to get him as fresh as possible for the wild-card game. Ehire Adrianza will start at the keystone and hit ninth.

