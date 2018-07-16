Twins' Brian Dozier: Plates five in victory
Dozier went 2-for-6 with a home run, five RBI and two runs Sunday in the Twins' 11-7 victory over the Rays.
Dozier heads into the All-Star break in the midst of a power binge, as he's supplied five home runs to go with 17 RBI and 14 runs in 15 July appearances. With the 44-50 Twins unlikely to make a playoff push this season, Dozier could be a popular name in trade discussions leading up to the July 31 non-waiver deadline. The 31-year-old's recent form at the dish should at least enhance the Twins' leverage in negotiations.
