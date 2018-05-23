Twins' Brian Dozier: Plates three Tuesday

Dozier went 2-for-4 with three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Tigers.

The three RBI matches a season-high, as Dozier drove in the trio across a pair of doubles. The 31-year-old has been mired in a bit of a slump, hitting just .220 in May and riding a 10-game stretch without a home run. He's also hitting just .236, but while his .259 BABIP isn't remarkably low, it would be the lowest mark of his career over a full season.