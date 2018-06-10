Twins' Brian Dozier: Receives breather Sunday

Dozier is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels.

Dozier was held out of the lineup just five days earlier, but that came in the second game of a doubleheader after he went 1-for-3 in the opening contest. The second baseman will now benefit from two full days of rest by sitting out Sunday's contest and taking advantage of Monday's team off day. Eduardo Escobar will shift over to the keystone in the series finale while Robbie Grossman handles Dozier's usual duties as the Twins' table setter.