Twins' Brian Dozier: Returns to camp

Dozier rejoined the Twins at spring training Wednesday after requiring the removal of a kidney stone a day earlier, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Dozier will likely be back around full health in the near future after missing the past two days of camp due to the issue. Expect the second baseman to resume his typical activities by the end of the week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories