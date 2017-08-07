Twins' Brian Dozier: Returns to lineup Monday

Dozier (illness) will start at second base and lead off Monday against the Brewers.

Dozier exited in the sixth inning of Sunday's win over the Rangers upon falling ill, but after resting overnight, he'll be good to go for the start of the four-game series with Milwaukee. The Twins' table setter has connected on four home runs in his last six games, leaving fantasy owners to salivate over the possibility of another second-half power surge similar to the one he enjoyed in 2016.