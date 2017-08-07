Twins' Brian Dozier: Returns to lineup Monday
Dozier (illness) will start at second base and lead off Monday against the Brewers.
Dozier exited in the sixth inning of Sunday's win over the Rangers upon falling ill, but after resting overnight, he'll be good to go for the start of the four-game series with Milwaukee. The Twins' table setter has connected on four home runs in his last six games, leaving fantasy owners to salivate over the possibility of another second-half power surge similar to the one he enjoyed in 2016.
More News
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...