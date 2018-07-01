Twins' Brian Dozier: Scores three runs, homers in loss
Dozier went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, two walks and three runs scored in an 11-10 loss to the Cubs on Sunday.
Dozier is still stuck in a pretty rough slump that's lasted most of the 2018 season. After hitting 76 homers with 34 stolen bases and an .871 OPS from 2016-2017, the second baseman has just 12 long balls, five stolen bags and a .708 OPS this year. Dozier hit .181 (17-for-94) in the month of June and is now at .221 on the year with 66 strikeouts.
