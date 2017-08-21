Twins' Brian Dozier: Scores three times Sunday
Dozier went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, three walks and three runs scored during Sunday's win over Arizona.
Dozier has caught fire of late with eight homers, 16 RBI and 19 runs through his past 16 games. He entered Sunday's game with a .974 OPS in the second half and now sports a .260/.344/.479 slash line for the season. The second baseman is helping the Twins push for a playoff berth, and fantasy owners are currently reaping the rewards.
