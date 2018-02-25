Twins' Brian Dozier: Set to start Monday

Dozier (illness) will start at second base and hit leadoff Monday against the Cardinals, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

After missing a couple days of spring training last week due to a kidney stone, Dozier is set to make his 2018 Grapefruit League debut. The 30-year-old is coming great season, as he hit .269/.357/.496 with 34 home runs and 93 RBI over 152 games.