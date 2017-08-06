Twins' Brian Dozier: Should be fine to play Monday
Dozier (illness) should play Monday against Milwaukee according to Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
Dozier exited Sunday's contest against Texas as a precaution, as he was dealing with dizziness and light-headedness. Head coach Paul Molitor said that he "didn't want to take any chances", which is what prompted the removal of the second baseman. Stay tuned for an update prior to Monday's series opener against the visiting Brewers.
