Twins' Brian Dozier: Sidelined by kidney stones
Dozier missed Monday's workout due to kidney stones and will visit a specialist, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
It doesn't sound like an ailment that will set him back much in spring training or impact his status for the start of the regular season, but keep tabs to make sure it doesn't become a bigger issue.
