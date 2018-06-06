Twins' Brian Dozier: Sits for Tuesday's nightcap

Dozier is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

Dozier went 1-for-3 with a run, a walk, and a stolen base in the Game 1 victory, and had started 30 straight games at second base for the Twins. Gregorio Petit takes over at the keystone and is batting ninth for the nightcap against the White Sox.

