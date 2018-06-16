Twins' Brian Dozier: Slugs 10th homer Friday
Dozier went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's 6-3 win over Cleveland.
His two-run shot off Corey Kluber in the fourth inning was his first hit in a week and his first extra-base hit since June 3, giving a flicker of hope that Dozier is ready to break out of the 3-for-29 funk he carried into Friday's game. The slump has dropped the 31-year-old's slash line on the season to a disappointing .230/.308/.406, but Dozier has at least maintained decent power numbers on the year, slugging 10 homers with 29 RBI through 65 games.
More News
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Receives breather Sunday•
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Sits for Tuesday's nightcap•
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Plates three Tuesday•
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Goes 4-for-4, homers against Angels•
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Three-hit game with home run•
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Heads to bench for first time Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...