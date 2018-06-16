Twins' Brian Dozier: Slugs 10th homer Friday

Dozier went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Friday's 6-3 win over Cleveland.

His two-run shot off Corey Kluber in the fourth inning was his first hit in a week and his first extra-base hit since June 3, giving a flicker of hope that Dozier is ready to break out of the 3-for-29 funk he carried into Friday's game. The slump has dropped the 31-year-old's slash line on the season to a disappointing .230/.308/.406, but Dozier has at least maintained decent power numbers on the year, slugging 10 homers with 29 RBI through 65 games.