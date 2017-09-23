Play

Twins' Brian Dozier: Smashes 32nd homer of year Friday

Dozier went 2-for-5 with a solo homer and two runs Friday against the Tigers.

Dozier launched his 32nd homer of the season to give the Twins an insurance run in the ninth inning of a road victory. After a red-hot month of August, he's cooled off significantly during this final month of the season, though he's still launched five homers in September while maintaining a strong slugging percentage.

