Twins' Brian Dozier: Swipes seventh base

Dozier went 2-for-3 with a walk, run scored and stolen base Thursday against the Red Sox.

Dozier stole his second base since the All-Star break, bringing his season total up to seven. With five home runs in July, he has also increased his power production of late. While he has failed to come close to replicating last season's performance, Dozier is showing signs of improved production as the hottest days of summer approach.

