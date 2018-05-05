Twins' Brian Dozier: Three-hit game with home run
Dozier went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a triple in Friday's win over the White Sox.
Dozier got his first triple of the year off White Sox starter Carson Fulmer in the first inning, and then took Fulmer deep in the third for his fifth home run. This was Dozier's first three-hit game of the year, and it came at a good time considering he had gone hitless in his previous four games. The second baseman has been on a bit of a skid recently, and his slash line has dropped to .242/.305/.425. Dozier is currently striking out 16.8-percent of the time, which is much better than his 20-percent strikeout rate last year, but he's still having trouble getting hits to fall.
