Schales was traded from the Marlins to the Twins in exchange for Nick Anderson, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Schales played at Double-A Jacksonville throughout the 2018 season, hitting .258 with 10 homers and 49 RBI across 127 games. He appears primed to begin the 2019 campaign with Triple-A Rochester upon joining a new squad.

