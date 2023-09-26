Stewart (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.comreports.

The right-hander has been sidelined by elbow tendinitis since late June but is ready to rejoin the Twins for home stretch of the regular season. Stewart posted a 0.70 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 35:11 K:BB across 25.2 innings prior to the injury, but he may need to pitch well in his appearances this week in order to crack Minnesota's playoff roster.