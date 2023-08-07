Stewart (elbow) played catch from 60-to-75 feet Saturday and is slowly working to a bullpen progression, MLB.com reports.

Stewart experienced a setback with his elbow following a bullpen session July 29 and was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday. On a more fortunate note, Stewart hasn't been shut down from throwing entirely following his setback, though the Twins plan on bringing him along more slowly this time around. Twins bench coach Jayce Tingler said Friday that Stewart could be activated in four weeks if all goes well during the rehab process, meaning the right-hander likely won't be back with the big club until around early or mid-September.