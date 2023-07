Stewart (elbow) threw a 15-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Stewart said afterward that his elbow didn't bother him during the workout, so he'll plan to throw another bullpen session Saturday before the Twins determine his next steps. The right-hander remains without a definitive target date for his return from the 15-day injured list, but he appears to progressing well in his recovery.