Stewart threw a scoreless 8th inning to earn his first hold of the season in Thursday's Opening Day win at Kansas City.

It was Griffin Jax who got the first save chance of the season and converted with a scoreless ninth inning. It looks like Jax will be the primary option to close games while Jhoan Duran is sidelined several weeks with an oblique injury. However, the Twins could mix and match the two in save situations.