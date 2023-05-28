Stewart picked up the save Saturday against the Blue Jays. He allowed one hit and no walks while striking out one over a scoreless inning.

Jhoan Duran threw a scoreless eighth inning and Jorge Lopez couldn't finish the ninth inning (despite a 9-4 lead), so Stewart was called in to finish the game and convert a save chance. Stewart has suddenly become an reliable option in a struggling bullpen as he's thrown 14 scoreless innings with 15 strikeouts (though he has a concerning 11 walks). He could see increasing high-leverage opportunities if he can issue fewer free passes.