An exam on Stewart's injured right elbow confirmed he has tendinitis, the Associated Press reports. "Everything I think came out just as we thought it would," manager Rocco Baldelli told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Stewart was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right elbow soreness. While it sounds like he's avoided a worse-case scenario, there's still not a timetable for his return. Still, it sounds like he has a chance to return in mid-July.