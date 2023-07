Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said in an interview on MLB Network Radio on Friday that Stewart (elbow) is expected back "soon" after the All-Star break, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Stewart went on the injured list last week with right elbow tendinitis and it sounds like it could just be a minimum 15-day absence or close to it. He's been a revelation out of the Twins' bullpen this season, posting a 0.70 ERA and 35:11 K:BB over 25.2 innings of work.