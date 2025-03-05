Stewart (shoulder) is scheduled to appear in relief in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Stewart finished the 2024 season on the injured list after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder last August, but he seems to be trending toward being ready for Opening Day. He'll make his spring debut Wednesday, and if all goes smoothly in his subsequent Grapefruit League appearances, he'll likely break camp as a member of the Minnesota bullpen. Stewart turned in a 5.17 ERA and 1.47 WHIP while striking out 20 batters over 15.2 innings across his 16 appearances last season before being shelved with the injury.