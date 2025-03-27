The Twins placed Stewart (hamstring) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.
Stewart departed his final Grapefruit League appearance March 15 with a left hamstring strain, he's since returned to action, most recently throwing 20 pitches in a minor-league game Saturday. He could return from the injured list in the first half of April.
