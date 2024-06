Stewart (shoulder) has been playing catch from 90 feet and is scheduled to throw from 120 feet Wednesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander landed on the injured list with shoulder tendinitis in early May and received a PRP injection a couple weeks later, but his recovery progress over the past month has been slow. Stewart will need to resume mound work before a rehab assignment is considered, and he's likely at least a couple weeks away from rejoining the Twins.